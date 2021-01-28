How Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady Celebrated NFC Win Ahead of Super Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneer players Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady are heading to the Super Bowl together again after recently winning the NFC Championship — and they celebrated their achievement in the best way possible.

“We just gave each other a big hug and said, ‘This is what it’s all about. This is why we came down here. This is, you know, a dream,’” Gronkowski, 31, said on The Late Late Show with James Corden earlier this week. “All the work we put in — we knew we had to put a lot of work in — and just coming to an organization that was ready for success.”

He added, “[There are] a lot of great players on this team, a lot of great coaches. We just gave each other a big hug and said, ‘Man, we’re doing it. We’re doing it big. And it’s for real. We’re going to the Super Bowl. We came down to Tampa, man. Let’s finish it off.’”

After commemorating the accomplishment with his teammates in the locker room, Gronkowski continued his celebrations with a cheesy burrito. “I had it with all the queso I could possibly have. … Don’t worry, it wasn’t just queso. It was sour cream also,” he explained. “I just deserved it after running around, blocking people all game.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game on Sunday, January 24. The achievement will allow Gronkowski to play in his sixth Super Bowl, while the February 7 match with mark Brady’s 10th time heading into the big game.

After playing alongside Brady for the New England Patriots for nine seasons, Gronkowski announced his NFL retirement in March 2019. Brady, 43, ended up leaving the Massachusetts-based team in March 2020 after 20 seasons and signing with Tampa Bay.

The NFL announced Gronkowski’s return in April 2020, indicating that he will be joining the Florida team. That following month, the New York Native revealed that Brady convinced him to rejoin the league.

“I called him and I was like, ‘Ooh, Tampa Bay, baby.’ I was like, ‘How’s the weather down there?’ He’s like, ‘Oh, it’s great. It’s fantastic,’” the former Masked Singer contestant recalled to James Corden last May. “And then I was like, ‘Oh, man. You know, Tom, I’ve been thinking about football a little bit.’ I’m just teasing with him and he’s like — I can just tell he’s getting all this excitement. And then I’m like, ‘Oh, my mom lives down there too, like an hour away, you know. It’d be great to have a new opportunity.’”

Gronkowski continued, “And all of a sudden he just screams on the phone, ‘Rob, I just want you to come back and play with me!’ And I was like, ‘Well, all right. All right. I’ll come back then, Tom. No problem.’ He was crying like, ‘Oh, my God. Just please come back.’ And I was like, ‘Wow, you just missed me that much?’ I had to come back.”