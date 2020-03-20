Making moves! Tom Brady will officially join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following his New England Patriots exit.

“Excited, humble and hungry …if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that…you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day,” he wrote via Instagram on Friday, March 20. “I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me…I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m not gonna say much more – I’m just gonna get to work! #Year1 p.s. Jack Brady with the photocred.”

The confirmation comes after reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport detailed the supposed logistics of Brady’s agreement. On Tuesday, March 17, Schefter, 53, tweeted that Tampa Bay “is the expected landing spot for Tom Brady barring anything unforeseen.”

The following day, Schefter stated in an update that “there won’t be any last-minute snags,” but the “two sides still are going over the language in the contract before it can be finalized.” He added that “nothing [is] expected to prevent Brady from announcing that he is the new Bucs’ QB.”

Rapoport, for his part, stated that Brady, 42, reportedly “has an agreement in principle to join” Tampa Bay and “it is believed to be roughly $30M per year.” Thereafter, Rapoport, 40, speculated on Wednesday, March 18, that Patriots player Jarrett Stidham — who was drafted to the team last year — could be a potential replacement for Brady.

“Behind the scenes, this is a guy they believe has a lot of potential,” Rapoport said on the NFL Network on Wednesday. “If they think Stidham is going to be the guy going forward, I wouldn’t expect the Patriots to add anyone who’s gonna cost them a lot of money. I also wouldn’t expect the Patriots to move quickly and just try and fill the hole. This is something that they’re going to do deliberately, they’re gonna go through the process.”

Brady announced his exit from the Patriots on Tuesday after 20 seasons with the team. “I wanted to say thank you to all of the incredible fans and Patriots supporters,” he shared via Instagram and Twitter. “MA has been my home for twenty years. It has truly been the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England. The support has been overwhelming — I wish every player could experience it.”

The Super Bowl champion continued, “My children were born and raised here and you always embraced this California kid as your own. I love your commitment and loyalty to your teams and winning for our city means more than you will ever know. I can’t thank you enough for the support of our team. The packed training camps and sold out stadiums and mostly the victory parades. I have been so blessed to share them with you all.”

Brady noted that “it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career,” and concluded by thanking fans for “a lifetime full of fun memories.”

Gisele Bündchen, Brady’s wife of 11 years, stood by her husband by sharing a supportive comment regarding his decision. “So much gratitude for all the wonderful experiences and friendships we had in beautiful New England this past few years,” the Brazilian model, 39, said beneath his Instagram post on Tuesday.

Brady was drafted to play for the Patriots in 2000 after his college career with the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. Through his 20-season run with the New England team, the quarterback won six of the nine Super Bowls he played in and earned four Super Bowl MVP awards.