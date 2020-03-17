It’s the end of an era in New England — and Tom Brady’s teammates, famous friends and former bosses are speaking out.

The 42-year-old quarterback, who played for the Patriots for 20 seasons, announced he was leaving the team on Tuesday, March 17.

“I wanted to say thank you to all of the incredible fans and Patriots supporters. MA has been my home for twenty years. It has truly been the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England,” Brady said in a statement shared on Instagram and Twitter. “The support has been overwhelming – I wish every player could experience it. My children were born and raised here and you always embraced this California kid as your own. I love your commitment and loyalty to your teams and winning for our city means more than you will ever know. I can’t thank you enough for the support of our team. The packed training camps and sold out stadiums and mostly the victory parades. I have been so blessed to share them with you all.”

Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen, who wed in 2009, share two kids: Benjamin, 10, and Vivian, 7. The athlete is also the father to son Jack, 12, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

The four-time Super Bowl MVP added that he tried to represent the team “in the best and most honorable way” during the last 20 years while fighting “hard with my teammates to help bring victory and triumph even in the most dire situations.”

He concluded his statement with a shoutout to the fans.

“You opened your heart to me, and I opened my heart to you. And Pats Nation will always be a part of me,” Brady wrote. “I don’t know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career. I thank you from the bottom of my heart and I will always love you and what we have shared – a lifetime full of fun memories.”

Scroll through to see the reactions to Brady’s decision: