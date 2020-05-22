Rob Gronkowski Says Tom Brady Called Him ‘Crying’ About Tampa Bay Trade

Missing his buddy. Tom Brady made an emotional plea for his former New England Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski to join him on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 31-year-old tight end recalled the tearful phone call he had with Brady, 42, during his appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Thursday, May 21.

“He went through his whole process,” Gronkowski said. “He did what he had to do and then I called him and I was like, ‘Ooh, Tampa Bay, baby.’ I was like, ‘How’s the weather down there?’ He’s like, ‘Oh, it’s great. It’s fantastic.'”

He continued, “And then I was like, ‘Oh, man. You know, Tom, I’ve been thinking about football a little bit.’ I’m just teasing with him and he’s like — I can just tell he’s getting all this excitement. And then I’m like, ‘Oh, my mom lives down there too, like an hour away, you know. It’d be great to have a new opportunity.'”

Eventually, Brady couldn’t hold in his excitement at the possibility of playing on the same team as Gronkowski once again.

“And all of a sudden he just screams on the phone, ‘Rob, I just want you to come back and play with me!'” the New York native said. “And I was like, ‘Well, all right. All right. I’ll come back then, Tom. No problem.'”

Gronkowski added, “He was crying like, ‘Oh, my God. Just please come back.’ And I was like, ‘Wow, you just missed me that much?’ I had to come back.”

The NFL announced in April that Gronkowski — who retired from football in March 2019 — had signed an offer to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2020-2021 NFL season. The Masked Singer contestant previously played with the Patriots for nine seasons from 2010 to 2019.

Brady celebrated the news at the time writing via Instagram, “Time to run it back Gronky!”

The California native, for his part, signed with Tampa Bay in March ending his 20-season career with the Patriots, where he led the team to six Super Bowl victories.

Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, have since relocated their two kids Benjamin, 10 and Vivian, 7, from Boston to Tampa, Florida. Brady also shares son John, 12, with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Gronkowski and Brady are also good pals outside of the gridiron. Brady praised his friend’s penis as “amazing” while talking with Howard Stern in April. Later that month, the University of Arizona alum told Andy Cohen that it did “kind of surprise” him to hear Brady talk about his manhood, but he was ultimately flattered.

“Oh man,” Gronkowski said. “Well, he did describe [mine] as looking ‘amazing,’ which I think is the biggest compliment in my career, along with playing with Tom.”

Listen to the Hot Hollywood podcast as we break down the hottest entertainment news stories each week!

