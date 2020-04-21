No special treatment! Tom Brady was kicked out of a park in Tampa Bay, Florida, that was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I always tell people I’m not one to gossip, so you didn’t hear this from me,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said on Monday, April 20, during a video chat with St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman. “Our parks are closed down and so a lot of our park staff, you know, they patrol around just to make sure that people aren’t doing contact sports and things. [One staffer] saw an individual working out in one of our downtown parks, and she went over to tell him that it was closed, and it was Tom Brady.”

She added with a chuckle, “He has been sighted!”

A source close to the athlete, however, tells Us Weekly, “Tom wasn’t thrown out. He was stretching after a run at one of the downtown parks. One of the park staffers stopped to tell him park was closed.”

Later on Monday, the City of Tampa tweeted, “Sorry @TomBrady! Our @tampaparksrec team can’t wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles — until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve.”

Mayor @JaneCastor on a @TomBrady sighting in Tampa: “Our parks are closed down so a lot of our park staff patrol around…and saw an individual working out in one of our downtown parks. She went over to tell him it was closed. And it was Tom Brady.” https://t.co/fASoW4tCpu pic.twitter.com/u2Sbaczdwz — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) April 20, 2020

In April, Brady, 42, and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, moved into a 30,000-square-foot waterfront mansion on Davis Islands in Tampa, Florida, that they rented from former New York Yankees player Derek Jeter.

“I am going to stay here for a while,” the NFL star said on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show later that month. “I had to get here on really short notice. He’s been a friend of mine, so we talked and it all worked out. Perfect for me here to get started here.”

Brady relocated after ending his 20-season career with the New England Patriots to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He signed with the NFC South team on March 20, three days after publicly announcing that he was leaving Patriots Nation.

“I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do,” the quarterback wrote via Instagram. “I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me…I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m not gonna say much more – I’m just gonna get to work! #Year1.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Brady’s rep for comment.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.