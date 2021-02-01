Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are back together on the small screen! The couple and proud parents of two, who costarred on That ’70s Show, came together for a new Cheetos Super Bowl commercial, an opportunity they couldn’t turn down.

“It’s so silly! Ashton and I, we never work together. I mean, I know we worked together before. In the midst of quarantine, they sent us this ad to do, and every time I’ve ever been offered a Super Bowl ad it’s always a female having to be scantily clad,” Kunis, 37, told Entertainment Tonight. “And this one comes around, I started laughing so hard and Ashton was like, ‘This is kind of funny.’ And I was like, ‘We should do it!'”

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall star and Kutcher, 42, married in 2015 and share 6-year-old daughter Wyatt and 4-year-old son Dimitri. The duo jumped at the chance to get out of the house to film the ad, which also featured Shaggy.

She noted that they had been “stuck with our children for nine [or] 12, months” when the offer came in. “I was like, ‘Two days, baby! Two days off.’ Literally, we were like, ‘Yeah, OK, let’s do it.’ And so we did it. And I hate saying it but we were like, ‘Freedom!’ It was amazing!”

The Black Swan star was quick to add that while she loves her children “so very much,” she had “never been so excited to wake up at five in the morning to be like, ‘I’m going to work!’ And I literally skipped out of the house. My kids were like, ‘You’re abandoning us!’ And I was like, ‘Relax.'”

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Breaking News in Yuba County actress has also been spending her time watching Bridgerton — something the Two and a Half Men alum was caught off guard by.

“I stayed up ’til midnight. He’s dead asleep and wakes up in the peak of the fifth episode. He literally goes like this: ‘Are you watching a porno?'” Kunis revealed on the Today show on Monday, February 1. Kutcher then added, “She was watching in the middle of the night. I didn’t know what was going on. I’m like, ‘Is there someone else in the bed?’ It was terrifying.”