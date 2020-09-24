The Reagan family, then and now! Blue Bloods premiered on CBS in September 2010, introducing the world to a family of cops. Len Cariou leads the family as the retired New York police commissioner, Henry Reagan; his son, Frank (Tom Selleck), plays the current PC; Frank’s son Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) plays a detective and his younger son Jamie (Will Estes) is a sergeant; Frank’s daughter, Erin (Bridget Moynahan), is the assistant district attorney and has one daughter, Nicky (Sami Gayle).

Although the show began with many other stars — including Jennifer Esposito as Detective Jackie Curatola and Amy Carlson as Danny’s wife, Linda, the six actors above are the only ones that have been part of the show from the start and still remain on the series.

Esposito left the show midway through season 3 after being diagnosed with celiac disease. In a press release, CBS said at the time that the actress was “unable to perform the demands of her role and we regretfully had to put her character on a leave of absence.”

Carlson, for her part, surprised audiences when she chose to exit the show after the season 7 finale had been filmed. She was promoted to series regular in season 2, but felt it was time to exit the show after her contract was up. Ultimately, during the season 8 premiere, it was revealed that she was killed in a helicopter crash while on duty.

“It was a wonderful seven years and I had a wonderful time there and I’m really grateful to CBS and it was an amazing opportunity,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in 2017. “I loved playing Donnie’s wife. They were like a second family to me. … He and I text all the time. We’re still very close and we’re great friends. We were there for each other for a long time. He has said some of the nicest things ever about me to the press and has never wavered in that support. He’s been super generous and a lovely person.”

