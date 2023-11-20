Blue Bloods is ending its run on CBS after 14 seasons.

The network confirmed on Monday, November 20, that season 14 will be the show’s last. CBS plans to divide the final season into two parts, with the initial 10 episodes airing from February 16, 2024. The remaining eight episodes are currently being filmed after production resumed earlier this month following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike. The series finale will air sometime in fall 2024.

“Blue Bloods will forever be a beloved part of CBS’ legacy. It ruled Friday nights with unprecedented dominance since its premiere and established itself as a pillar of our winning lineup with an exceptionally devoted fan base,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios president David Stapf said in a joint statement on Monday. “We’ll be forever grateful to the legendary Leonard Goldberg for developing this signature series and to the amazing cast led by Tom Selleck, who America embraced as family and watched as welcomed guests at the Reagan dinner table.”

The statement continued: “We also sincerely thank the incredible writing and producing teams guided by executive producer Kevin Wade, for years of compelling episodes as they conceive this final chapter that we expect to be the most satisfying season yet for our loyal viewers.”

Related: Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2023-2024? As networks make decisions about their roster of shows, Us Weekly will continue to track what has been renewed and which projects have been canceled. As Abbott Elementary‘s second season premiered on ABC, the hit sitcom received an early renewal for season 3. The ABC series — which stars Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, […]

Blue Bloods, which premiered in 2010, follows the lives of the Reagan family, many of whom work for the NYPD under the leadership of NYC police commissioner Frank Reagan (Selleck). Frank’s father, Henry Reagan (Len Cariou), has also been central to the show alongside Frank’s children: daughter Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) and sons Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Jamie Reagan (Will Estes).

Selleck, 78, reflected on saying goodbye to the long-running drama in his own statement.

“For the past 13 years it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family,” the actor told The Hollywood Reporter. “Working alongside these incredible actors, writers, producers, directors and crew has been a dream come true, and I’m grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary group for over 275 episodes. Thank you to CBS Studios and the CBS network for their steadfast support, and we offer heartfelt gratitude to the fans who gathered with us for dinner every Friday night.”

Related: Look Back at ‘Blue Bloods’ Cast From Season 1 to Now The Reagan family, then and now! Blue Bloods premiered on CBS in September 2010, introducing the world to a family of cops — and now it’s in season 13. Len Cariou leads the family as the retired New York police commissioner, Henry Reagan; his son, Frank (Tom Selleck), plays the current PC; Frank’s son Danny […]

Speculation that Blue Bloods would soon end started earlier this year when the police procedural was renewed as the cast and producers agreed to take a 25 percent pay cut. Wahlberg exclusively told Us Weekly in April that he was remaining positive about the show’s future.

“I’m an optimist,” he said. “I try to take every episode as it comes. I really do. I think it’s part of why I’ve enjoyed myself on the show for 13 years.”

Wahlberg, 54, hoped to see Blue Bloods achieve the same level of success as Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.

“I mean, Ice-T and Mariska Hargitay have been going for gosh, so many years, and we hope to last as long as they have,” he continued. “One of the things I’ve done is I try to just stay very present in each episode and take each script that comes my way and say, ‘OK, what’s gonna happen now? You know, what am I doing this week?’ And kind of find the journey in that particular episode and not get caught up in what’s gonna happen next year, what’s gonna happen in two years.”

Related: Most Memorable TV Spinoffs Over the Years Just the beginning! From The Vampire Diaries to The Bachelor, many TV shows have found a continuation for their stories in the form of a spinoff show. For a hit show like Beverly Hills, 90210, the next chapter was a reboot that followed the original characters — but had a special twist. The original show […]

At the time, Wahlberg noted that he wasn’t opposed to the idea of a Blue Bloods spinoff, joking, “Danny and Erin become private investigators and move to Hawaii, but that was too close to [Selleck’s iconic 1980s series] Magnum, P.I., so we didn’t want to do that one.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

After the final season of Blue Bloods was announced, showrunner Kevin Wade shared the legacy he hopes the series leaves.

“Blue Bloods will leave behind an enduring legacy that was collectively achieved by our extraordinary cast, our talented and tirelessly inventive writers, and the best crew in the business,” he said in a statement on Monday. “CBS Studios and the CBS Television Network encouraged us to tell our stories in multilayered narratives that have gone on to resonate with millions of people, and we thank them for their unwavering partnership and collaboration. We look forward to giving fans an exciting and emotionally satisfying final season, and we are forever grateful for their enthusiasm and loyalty over all these years.”