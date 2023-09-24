The cast of Blue Bloods doesn’t just play a family on TV, they’ve become a tight-knit group since the show first premiered in 2010.
The CBS series follows the lives of the Reagan family helmed by Tom Selleck’s Commissioner Frank Reagan. Frank’s father, Henry Reagan (Len Cariou), sits opposite him at the group’s weekly Sunday dinners. The rest of the table is filled by Frank’s children, daughter Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan), and sons Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Jamie Reagan (Will Estes).
The feeling of home, however, extends to the rest of the cast — and doesn’t stop when the cameras aren’t rolling.
“Partner Appreciation Day!” Vanessa Ray, who plays Jamie’s wife, Eddie Janko, wrote via Instagram in December 2021, before giving a shout-out to several of her costars. She praised Wahlberg for sharing “new music and giv[ing] me gospel to live by,” and thanked Marisa Ramirez, who plays Maria Baez, for sharing her “heart” and being the “best listener” and her “sounding board.”
Scroll down to see how the Blue Bloods cast spends their time between takes — and what they do together outside of work — below: