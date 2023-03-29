Reagan family dinners will resume! Blue Bloods was renewed for season 14 — but only after the cast reportedly agreed to a salary shake-up.

CBS announced on Wednesday, March 29, that the cop drama was picked up for the 2023-2024 season following pay cut negotiations earlier this year. Deadline reported earlier this month that salary reductions as deep as 25 percent for “some above-the-line talent,” including actors, were in the works.

Those reductions seemingly were hashed out, according to the Hollywood Reporter, which reported on Wednesday that the cast and producers agreed to a “25 percent pay cut,” per a source close to production.

“Blue Bloods has dominated Friday nights since its premiere and remained an important anchor for CBS’ winning lineup,” CBS Entertainment president, Amy Reisenbach, said in a statement on Wednesday after sharing the renewal news. “Led by the outstanding Tom Selleck, and an incredible cast and creative team, viewers continue to embrace the Reagans, their law enforcement family, and the series’ dramatic storytelling. We can’t wait to pull a chair up to the Reagan family dinner table for another fantastic season.”

The procedural drama premiered on CBS in September 2010. It follows the Reagan family with patriarch and retired police commissioner Henry Reagan (Len Cariou) and his son, police commissioner Frank Reagan (Selleck), at the top the helm of brood.

The cop family also consists of Frank’s sons, Detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and officer Jamie Reagan (Will Estes), and daughter ADA Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan). Each week, viewers watch the group show bravery and street smarts as they do their respective jobs.

Their work, however, never stands in the way of their weekly Sunday dinners as a family, which also include Franks’ grandchildren when they are in town. Jamie’s wife, officer Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray), is also a staple at the dinner table.

With Blue Bloods’ season 14 comeback, the show becomes CBS’ second longest-running current series. NCIS, which was renewed for season 21 earlier this year, is the longest-running show for the network.

While the Reagan family’s fate was up in the air for some time, Blue Bloods’ success was never in question. The series has remained the No. 1 most-watched primetime program on Fridays since 2010. It is also the No. 3 broadcast drama with 9.54 million viewers, according to Deadline.

Blue Bloods airs on CBS Fridays at 10 p.m. ET.