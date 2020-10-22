A perfect match? Torrey DeVitto opened up about her romance with boyfriend Will Estes and revealed how the two connected.

“It’s amazing,” the Chicago Med star, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 20, while discussing her partnership with The Tote Project. “We like to keep pretty private about our plans and what we do and stuff. So I don’t want to speak too much on it, but yeah, it’s pretty incredible.”

The couple confirmed their romance on October 6 with a cozy Instagram selfie after first teasing their pairing in May.

DeVitto told Us that she and the Blue Bloods actor, 42, bonded over their dedication to activism. “For me, it’s like, in this day and age, I feel like it’s that same way with my friends,” she explained. “It’s like, with the way the world is going, for me personally, I don’t think I’d be able to connect with somebody who didn’t have a passion of either giving back or wanting to use their good to help the world in whatever way they could. You know what I mean?”

The Pretty Little Liars alum then elaborated on the intersection of advocacy and relationships. “We’re in such dire times that it’s like, if you can turn a blind eye to anything that’s going on with the planet, with other human beings, with animals, then to me, it’s like, I don’t know that there would be much for me to connect on because I feel like we’re in such dire straits right now that it’s like, it’s important for me in my friendships or relationships or anything to kind of bond over that want to contribute in any way you feel that’s best for you,” she continued.

DeVitto even went so far as to say that the matter is a dating deal-breaker for her. “If you go on a date with someone and you’re like, ‘So what do you think of everything?’ And they go, ‘I don’t know. I don’t really care. I guess it is the way it is.’ It’s like, ‘OK, check please!’” she said.

The One Tree Hill alum certainly practices what she preaches. The Tote Project has teamed up with her and SafeBAE to educate kids in the foster care system about consent, bystander invention and safe relationships to prevent children from being trafficked. Five dollars from every sale of the signature Torrey DeVitto tote and pouch will be donated to SafeBAE to fund a foster care-focused breakout session during the organization’s 2020 Virtual Summit. The Tote Project and DeVitto are launching two new products with the theme Free to Blossom featuring exclusive artwork, her profile and her handwritten custom phrase.

“[Free to Blossom] kind of just stuck because I think a lot of times when you’re dealing with survivors, to give them the permission to blossom into who they are and become themselves and not identify with what happened to them,” the actress told Us. “I think that phrase itself just was so beautiful.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe