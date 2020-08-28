Her little secret. Torrey DeVitto showed off her new man via Instagram but continued to keep his identity under wraps.

The Chicago Med star, 36, posted two photos in the car with her beau on Thursday, August 27. In one picture, her boyfriend covered his face from the camera with his hand. Another snapshot showed DeVitto taking a selfie with a smile on her face while he put his head down.

“#Camerashy,” the actress captioned the post along with a heart emoji.

Three months earlier, DeVitto went Instagram official with her mystery man when she posted a photo of the twosome kissing while wearing masks. Her partner also donned a pair of dark sunglasses. “Poppies! #wearyourmask,” she wrote alongside the photo.

The post came one year after the Pretty Little Liars alum ended her eight-month relationship with Jesse Lee Soffer. Us Weekly broke the news in August 2018 that DeVitto was dating the Chicago P.D. star, 36.

One month later, Soffer confirmed their romance to Us calling their relationship “great.” DeVitto also told Us at the time that their relationship was going well.

“It’s great, we felt like we were out in the open. It’s really great. Everything’s going so well. I’m really happy, [the] happiest I’ve ever been,” she said.

DeVitto added that their favorite way to spend date night was to “watch a really good show and just be at home. I think that’s what’s really great – we’re both equal parts homebodies.”

The One Tree Hill alum told Us in November 2019 that she wasn’t focused on looking for a boyfriend, but she had some key qualities in mind for her perfect match.

“What am I looking for? A best friend, somebody to travel with, a partner, somebody who has the same values as me,” she said at the time. “You know? A family unit, traveling, just fun. But in the meantime, I’m having so much fun with my friends, and traveling and working.”

DeVitto was previously married to Paul Wesley from 2011 to 2013. After their divorce, she was linked to Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev and Undateable actor Rick Glassman.