



DeVitto, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly that Murray, her former One Tree Hill costar, 38, offered “lots of good dating advice” as they filmed the holiday-themed TV movie.

“He actually said, ‘Listen, I don’t set people up, but if I ever find someone I think is good for you, I’m sending him your way!’” she added, talking to Us at the NBC Fall + Midseason Lunch in Universal City, California, on Monday, November 11. “I was like, ‘Thanks, Chad!’”

The actress, who divorced Vampire Diaries costar Paul Wesley in 2013, revealed to Us that she’s “single as it comes,” having split from Chicago P.D. star Jesse Lee Soffer earlier this year.

“What am I looking for? A best friend, somebody to travel with, a partner, somebody who has the same values as me,” she said on Monday. “You know? A family unit, traveling, just fun. But in the meantime, I’m having so much fun with my friends, and traveling and working.”

DeVitto is also busy hyping up Write Before Christmas, in which she plays a recently single woman who sends five Christmas cards originally meant for her ex-boyfriend to special people in her life.

“You know what was really fun? Drew Seeley is in the movie as well,” she told Us, naming another of her former One Tree Hill costars. “I met Drew when I was in high school in Florida, so I’ve known Drew for a really long time, but I haven’t seen him since I was, like, 19, maybe. And a week before I found out I got the movie, me, Chad and Drew were doing a One Tree Hill convention together, and I hadn’t seen Chad since I was, like, 24. … I was like, ‘Good to see you, good to see you.’ And then a week later, we all randomly got cast in a movie together.”

She continued: “I was like, ‘That’s really odd.’ But it was fun working with Chad. It’s interesting: When you see someone you used to know in their 20s, and he was so young, and to work with him now, he’s very centered in himself. He’s got these two beautiful kids and a beautiful wife [Sarah Roemer] coming to set with him. We’re just adults now. It’s weird! It’s like, ‘Wait a second. What’s happening?’ … It was cool. We had a lot of fun because we had great chemistry, and we just chat and stuff between takes.”

Write Before Christmas airs as a part of Hallmark’s “Countdown to Christmas” on Sunday, November 17, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Emily Marcus