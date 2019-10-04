



From Tree Hill to Christmas Trees. One Tree Hill stars Torrey DeVitto and Chad Michael Murray play Luke and Jessica in the upcoming Hallmark movie Write Before Christmas, and Us Weekly has an exclusive first look at the promo.

In the flick, Jessica sends five Christmas cards that were meant for her ex-boyfriend to the people in her life who are special to her. That list includes her Aunt Lila (Lolita Davidovich), a pop star Jax (Drew Seeley), her brother, a close friend and a teacher who inspired her.

“Who doesn’t love opening a Christmas card?” she asks in the trailer. Somehow, Luke gets his hands on one of those cards. “That card brought me here,” Luke says in the clip after their classic meet-cute in the street. Naturally, they run into each other when they’re not paying attention.

While she states, “I am taking a holiday from dating,” there’s definitely a connection between the pair. Luke even dresses up as Santa Claus as they carry in a tree together. The flirting is kept to a minimum in the trailer but one moment reveals he’s definitely interested.

“Shouldn’t we be on a sleigh somewhere?” Jessica asks. Luke responds, “I’m happy right here.”

DeVitto, 35, and Murray, 38, costarred in One Tree Hill together for 14 episodes in 2008. While he portrayed Lucas Scott in the series, DeVitto played Nanny Carrie, a villain in the show who first tried to seduce Nathan Scott — despite the fact that he was married — before attempting to kidnap his child and kill his father.

Since the teen drama, both have taken on many new roles. Most recently, Murray landed a recurring role as Edgar Evernever on The CW’s Riverdale and DeVitto currently stars as Natalie Manning on Chicago Med.

Both have also dipped their toes in Hallmark’s “Countdown to Christmas” movies before; DeVitto starred in Best Christmas Party Ever in 2014 while Murray appeared in Road to Christmas in 2018.

Write Before Christmas airs as a part of Hallmark’s “Countdown to Christmas” on Sunday, November 17, at 8 p.m. ET.

