Chad-Michael-Murray-Goes-Shirtless-in-Turks-and-Caicos-With-Sarah-Roemer

Another trip around the sun! Chad Michael Murray posted a loving message to fans from Turks and Caicos, where he and his wife, actress Sarah Roemer, celebrated his birthday with their kids in tow.

“I am filled with so much gratitude and love. Thank you God 1st & foremost,” Murray wrote on Instagram earlier this week, two days after turning 38. “I want to thank each and EVERY SINGLE ONE of you lovely humans for all the bday wishes & Love. All 1.4 Million of you. I love you all.”

He continued: “The best is yet to come. More movies, shows & stories to share together in the future. Thank you to my stunning wife @rooeemer for always making my life better & better. It’s more full, focused & my heart swells with joy because of you & our little kiddos. Bean & Podge- you nailed the birthday song! I LOVE YOU! Thank you for sharing this wonderful trip with us @sv_murray @sir_steve_kim @mrboardman1 Turks we’ve enjoyed all the ppl, the land & life!”

The Riverdale actor was photographed shirtless at Beaches Turks and Caico, where the family stayed in the resort’s Key West Oceanview Two-Story, Two-Bedroom Butler Suite.

Murray and Roemer, 35, have been married for more than four years and share two kids: a son, 4, and a daughter, 2, whose names they have not disclosed. The actor did tell Us Weekly in April, however, that he loves traveling with his kids.

“They’re such good fliers,” he said. “They’re such great travelers in general. Our son gets super excited in the morning, he gets all ramped up. We get to the airport, he knows the rules, he knows security check and he knows where to wait. He gets himself strapped in, he looks up and waits for all the lights to go off before he takes his seatbelt off or puts his tray table down.”

“They’re quite well-versed in travel,” he added. “I love it, I think it’s incredible and I wouldn’t do it any other way than fly together.”

Scroll down for more photos of the family’s time in Turks and Caicos.