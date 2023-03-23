Spring TV Preview 2023: Inside the Must-Watch New and Returning Shows

Just getting started! As the spring season arrives, TV fans are in for some exciting content with both new and returning shows.

After a critically-acclaimed debut on Showtime, Yellowjackets is coming back for more with an even grittier take on a group of girls trying to survive in the wilderness — and the aftermath of their trauma two decades later.

“If we do our job right, the eating of a person will not be the most transgressive thing that these young women do in the wilderness,” showrunner Jonathan Lisco teased to Entertainment Weekly earlier this month about the journey the characters will go on in season 2. “That’s just the tip of the iceberg.”

Creator Bart Nickerson, for his part, praised the community that fans of the drama series have formed. “People seemed to either be watching it together or immediately connecting after to talk about it and have theories,” he said, with his fellow creator and wife, Ashley Lyle, adding, “We gave total strangers nightmares, I feel so powerful.”

Meanwhile, Riverdale fans are waiting in anticipation for the CW show’s final season. Creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa hinted what viewers can expect after the character were thrown into an alternate universe in the season 6 finale.

“We’re going to hunker down, be in the ‘50s, and kind of deconstruct not just Archie Comics but what Riverdale has been and have it in dialogue with what people think of as the Archie Comics. That said, it is not a clean break,” he explained to Nerds of Color in July 2022. “It is very much in continuity with the first six seasons, kind of the same way that Rivervale ended up being in continuity with the rest of the season. Jughead remembers what happened the first six seasons, it’s in question what the other characters will remember.”

Aguirre-Sacasa noted that the narrative shakeup allowed for the writers to explore new story lines, adding, “I will say that we are going back and embracing the Archie Comics and the idea of the Archies in the ‘50s, one of the classic staples is the love triangle. We don’t wanna go and kind of just play the straightforward depiction of the love triangle, meaning both Betty and Veronica are fighting over Archie.”

He concluded: I don’t think we’re ever going to play that. We never did and we’ve never wanted to, and I don’t think that’s going to be happening in the ‘50s but we are kind of reinvesting in sort of that young, new first love, first kiss, those tropes that we love from teen dramas. I know I haven’t really answered your question, but there will be a lot of Varchie and Barchie drama, and the story is not finished by any stretch of the imagination.”

Scroll on for more new and returning shows this spring: