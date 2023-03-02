Just passing through town. Riverdale has made a name for itself with plenty of wild story lines, chaotic plot twists and surprising A-list guest stars.

The CW series, which debuted in 2017, introduced a group of friends who came together to uncover the dark secrets that exist within their town. Based on the iconic Archie Comics, Riverdale took their audience for many unexpected rides over the years.

In season 2, the show spiced up the story of Hermione Lodge (Marisol Nichols) running for mayor when Andy Cohen appeared in Riverdale to show his support.

“I’m a huge Riverdale fan, and I was on Radio Andy one day having just watched the season one finale, and it hit me, I was like, I need to come to Riverdale. I want this to happen,” the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host shared with E! News in 2018. “So, I said it on the air, and [executive producer] Greg Berlanti listens to Radio Andy on his way to work. And he emailed me that day, he said it’s done. It was pretty easy.”

At the time, Camila Mendes teased the backstory between her mother and Cohen. “Andy and Hermione have a history,” the Do Revenge star, who plays Veronica, added. “They have a friendship. The story is that Andy once reached out to Hermione to be on his show Real Housewives of New York City, and she turned him down. But out of that they became friends, and when he found out she was running for mayor of Riverdale, he was like, ‘All right, I’m gonna go support her.'”

Later that year, KJ Apa admitted that he didn’t initially recognize Cohen when they crossed paths on set.

“The first time I met you was at craft [services]. In New Zealand, they don’t play [WWHL] so I wasn’t familiar with who you were,” the actor, who portrays Archie, said on WWHL in 2018. “And I just remember, you were just sticking around at crafty, just eating for a long time.”

As Riverdale continued to find onscreen success, Mark Consuelos got the opportunity to work with wife Kelly Ripa. During season 3, the soap actress played the role of Hiram Lodge’s surprise mistress.

“[Riverdale creator] Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] called me and said, ‘Hey, I’ve got a question to ask you. Do you think she’d want to do it?’ And I said, ‘You know, yeah. Give her a call!’ They spoke and they figured it out,” Consuelos exclusively told Us Weekly in 2019 about how the collaboration was brought to life. “Roberto’s awesome, man. No one knows this world better than him. He just made it happen. I definitely did not ask for him to do that. I think he thought it would be so much fun.”

Scroll down for more memorable guest stars over the years: