Their little ones! KJ Apa, Vanessa Morgan and more stars from Riverdale have offered glimpses at their off-screen families.

Apa, who plays Archie Andrews in the popular CW series, became a father when his girlfriend Clara Berry gave birth to their son in September 2021. “He is a perfect perfection,” the model captioned the Instagram announcement, which included a photo of their baby boy. “I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love.”

The I Still Believe star shared his excitement about the next chapter of his life, telling Entertainment Tonight in April 2022, “When you have a child, it pulls everything closer in your life in terms of the people that you love, your friends. It really reveals the people who really matter in your life, and it all revolves around this one special thing that you’ve created. It’s the most incredible thing that’s ever happened to me.”

He added: “I find myself looking at him and getting goosebumps ’cause I feel like I’m looking at a version of myself — which I guess I am. I see a lot of Clara in him too, which is something you can’t really describe. You can’t really describe the feeling, it’s amazing.”

Two months later, Apa discussed plans for the future as he prepared to say goodbye to his hit series.

“I’ll go back [to New Zealand]. Yeah, 100%. I’m going back this year,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2022, shortly after Riverdale was picked up for a seventh and final season. “I want my son to know his family over there. I gotta convince my girl to think about moving over there. Maybe. It’s a long way from everywhere, but I want to go back for sure.”

Meanwhile, Apa’s costar Morgan announced her pregnancy in July 2020. The news came six months after she exchanged vows with Michael Kopech — who was notably missing from her celebratory post.

“Exciting news… I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January 💙. This little guy has already brought me so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose,” the Canada native, who portrays Toni Topaz wrote in July 2020. “I cannot wait to meet you!! On a personal note, I have had the blessing of growing up in the public eye having started my acting career at age 6. While this has been incredible for me, I am very much looking forward to giving this little guy some room to grow up outside of the public eye, until he tells me otherwise.”

She continued: “Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing ☺️ I’m just so happy & can’t wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy I can be ♥️.”

After Morgan shared that she was expecting a baby, the Chicago Tribune reported that she and the baseball player had called it quits. The athlete had filed for divorce in his native state of Texas one month prior. At the time, the Finding Carter alum’s rep confirmed that Kopech is the father of her child.

Although Morgan has kept the status of her relationship with Kopech private, she has used social media to gush about her son.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“To the boy who made me a momma. River Dante 🕊Grateful everyday your lil soul chose me,” she wrote via Instagram in May 2021. “Brings tears to my eyes how happy you make me. To all the moms out there living that no sleep life and sacrificing day after day for your lil ones, i SEE you, you are beautiful, you are all SUPERWOMEN, you birthed LIFE, Happy Mother’s Day 🌸💐🌷🌺 Go give your moms a big hug! Sending you all love & light.”

Keep scrolling for a guide to the Riverdale cast’s offspring: