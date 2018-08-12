Proud parents. Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa showed their excitement for son Mark’s new role on his dad’s hit CW series, Riverdale, with respective posts to social media.

“Congratulations Michael on being cast as young Hiram Lodge on @thecwriverdalehowever,” 47-year-old Ripa wrote on Instagram on Saturday, August 11. She also took the opportunity to make a joke, adding, “@instasuelos and i would like to take this opportunity to remind you and your siblings that as your fiduciaries we are hereby entitled to 10% of all future earnings hereto wit, or something like that.”

The LIVE With Kelly and Ryan host was also quick to defend him when a follower commented, “I guess he does not go to school.”

“He’s in college. He’s on summer break,” the daytime personality quipped.

Michael Consuelos and Kelly Ripa pose on January 8, 2018 in New York City.

Consuelos, 47, had his own words of praise for his 21-year-old son Saturday, posting a photo of himself with the young star to his own Instagram page. “Bucket list moment for Mom and Dad,” the Nine Lives actor wrote. “Congrats to my son Michael on being cast as the younger (and much better and handsomer) Hiram.. We are so proud. Love you MJC.”

Michael’s role as the younger version of his father’s character was announced on Friday, August 10. He will appear in the fourth episode of season 3.

As showrunner Roberto Aguire-Saccasa revealed at the Television Critics Association 2018 summer press tour, the episode, titled The Midnight Club and inspired by the 1985 cult classic film The Breakfast Club, will be a revealing one. “We are going to learn about a really, really dark secret in Riverdale that the parents have been keeping since they were in high school,” he said at the event.

The rest of the adults, sans for Hal Cooper, will be played by their onscreen children.

Consuelos also lobbied for Ripa to join the cast while speaking to Us Weekly at San Diego Comic-Con in June. “Wouldn’t it be great?” he asked Us at the time. “She could play a nice little saucy character. Hiram’s mistress or something like that.”

Season 3 of Riverdale premieres on the CW Wednesday, October 7, at 8 p.m. ET.

