Coparenting or back on? Vanessa Morgan reunited with her estranged husband, Michael Kopech, after welcoming son River.

The 28-year-old Riverdale star took to her Instagram Stories to reveal the 24-year-old baseball player has been by her side in recent days.

“Baby’s asleep, milk pumped, now mom & dad can relax,” Morgan wrote alongside a picture of two glasses of champagne on Saturday, February 6.

The following day, the actress posted pictures on a walk with Kopech, writing, “Happy.”

Morgan and Kopech welcomed their first child together last month, nearly a year after he filed for divorce. While the CW star didn’t include the Chicago White Socks player’s name when she announced her pregnancy in July 2020, Morgan added a nod to Kopech when she announced River’s name on Thursday, February 4.

“The most challenging, beautiful experience of my life. On January 29th, Michael & I Welcomed our beautiful baby boy River into the world,” she wrote via Instagram. “Words cannot describe this kind of love. We are enjoying this time home with him, being present, & giving him all the lovin in the world🤍👶🏼 Becoming parents is the most rewarding gift in the entire world. Thankyou God. 🙏🏽 Isaiah 66:9.”

Morgan and Kopech exchanged vows in January 2020 after less than two years of dating. Shortly after news of her pregnancy broke, the Chicago Tribune reported that he had quietly filed for divorce in his native state of Texas on June 19, 2020. The same month, news broke that Kopech, who underwent Tommy John surgery in September 2018, had opted out of the 2020 season.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed earlier this month that Kopech was set to return to the White Sock organization “in a few weeks.”

A spokesperson for the MLB team told Us: “Michael has kept a low profile since opting out of the 2020 season back in July. As of today, he is not scheduled to address the media until pitchers and catchers report in a few weeks.”

Kopech, who was once linked to Brielle Biermann, previously credited Morgan for helping him through his ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction surgery, an operation that repaired the significant tear in his UCL.

“You literally stayed by my side when I felt I had lost my mind. You stayed by my side for these seemingly random changes of my life,” the athlete wrote in July 2019 via Instagram after he popped the question. “You’re undeniably the spark that reignited my fire. You’re deserving of much more than just this moment but this one just felt particularly magical. … I’ll never have enough words to tell you how much I love you, but I promise to always show you. But for now, I’ll finish this how I started: I love you. SO MUCH.”

Morgan and Kopech never publicly commented on their split. His pitching coach Don Cooper, meanwhile, told the Chicago Sun Times during the summer of 2020 that he was “concerned” that Kopech is “not OK” as he “deals with some anxiety and depression” after he opted out of the 2020 season.