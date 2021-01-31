Vanessa Morgan is taking on a new role! The Riverdale star welcomed her first child, a son.

E! News reported on Saturday, January 30, that Morgan had given birth and her estranged husband, Michael Kopech, was with her.

The actress, 28, shared her pregnancy news via Instagram in July, writing, “Exciting news. I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January. This little guy has already brought me so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose. I cannot wait to meet you!!”

The Canada native went on to write that she planned to be “the best mommy [she] could be,” adding, “Lil one you were made with so much love and already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing. I’m just so happy.”

Morgan’s Riverdale costar Madelaine Petsch agreed that she would “be the best mommy,” commenting, “I love you!!!!! So excited.”

When news broke that same month that the Finding Carter alum had split from Kopech, Petsch, 26, clapped back at Instagram trolls doubting the professional baseball player’s paternity.

“Honestly if I see one more comment like this I’ll lose it,” the Washington native, 26, replied to a social media user. “Vanessa is a beautiful mother to be and the hate and disrespect I’m seeing on this post about her bringing a new life into this world is disgusting.”

Morgan and Kopech, 24, were married from January to June. They got engaged six months ahead of their nuptials at Arizona’s Mooney Falls. “My forever,” the then-bride-to-be gushed in July 2019.

Us confirmed in July 2018 that Morgan was dating the athlete. The Texas native previously dated Real Housewives of Atlanta regular Brielle Biermann, Kim Zolciak’s daughter.

After her split from Kopech, Morgan continued documenting her pregnancy via social media. She called her son a “lil kicker” in August, showing an ultrasound photo, and snapped photos from the Riverdale set the following month.

“Toni T,” the Queen’s University grad captioned her September social media upload, referencing her character on the CW show, Toni Topaz. “First Day Back. Six months later and six months [pregnant].”