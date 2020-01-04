Riverdale’s Vanessa Morgan Marries Baseball Player Michael Kopech

Happily ever after! Riverdale’s Vanessa Morgan is officially married to Michael Kopech.

The CW star, 27, tied the knot with the Chicago White Sox pitcher, 23, on Saturday, January 4, at the Historic Walton House in Homestead, Florida, according to E! News.

Morgan’s Riverdale costars Skeet Ulrich, Drew Tanner and Madelaine Petsch were among the 40 guests who attended the nuptials, E! reported. Her sister, Celina, served as the maid of honor.

“We both knew the first day we met that ‘this is it’ and I’m so excited that today officially starts our forever,” Morgan told the publication. “Today, I vowed to love my best friend for a lifetime and it was a day spent with those we love in a room filled with endless love. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with him.”

The newlyweds announced their engagement on Instagram in July. Morgan posted two photos of Kopech proposing in front of a stunning waterfall with the caption: “My Forever .”

The MLB player followed Morgan’s post with an Instagram announcement of his own. Kopech shared a now-deleted video of the spontaneous proposal, which took place at the Grand Canyon’s Mooney Falls in Arizona.

“So I’ll start with the obvious: I love you. I love you intensely, passionately, & also at times, recklessly. I make decisions on the spur of the moment,” he captioned the clip, which showed him getting down on one knee and Morgan excitedly accepting the ring. “I’m a very non traditional type of person and I know I’ve found my match in you when it comes to that especially. Our relationship probably doesn’t make sense to many people for a s–t ton of reasons, but we’re not doing it for them. We know this is forever. Why would we wait?”

Kopech went on to gush about the Finding Carter alum who helped nurse him back to health when he underwent surgery to repair an injured elbow ligament in September 2018.

“You literally stayed by my side when I felt I had lost my mind. You stayed by my side for these seemingly random changes of my life,” he continued. “You’re undeniably the spark that reignited my fire. You’re deserving of much more than just this moment but this one just felt particularly magical. … I’ll never have enough words to tell you how much I love you, but I promise to always show you. But for now, I’ll finish this how I started: I love you. SO MUCH.”

Us Weekly reported that the couple were dating in July 2018 when Kopech was snapped enjoying a picnic date on Morgan’s Instagram Stories.

The professional athlete was previously linked to Real Housewives of Atlanta star Brielle Biermann, the daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann. The former couple called it quits in March 2018 after two years of dating.