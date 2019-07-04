Wedding bells! Riverdale’s Vanessa Morgan is engaged to baseball player Michael Kopech. The actress announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday, July 3, with the caption, “My Forever 😭💍❤” along with a long shot of the two wearing swimsuits in front of a majestic waterfall, with Kopech on one knee.

Us Weekly reported the couple were dating in July 2018, when the Chicago White Sox pitcher — who formerly dated Real Housewives of Atlanta regular Brielle Biermann, the daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann — appeared in one of Morgan’s Instagram Stories, on what looked like a picnic date.

Morgan was inundated with congratulatory messages on her post, including some from her Riverdale costars. Camila Mendes wrote, “you’re kidding me!! Congrats beautiful,” while Madelaine Petsch laced hers with emojis: “Omggggg dying for this post bestie’s getting married !!!!!!! I’m beyond happy for you my little babies.” The show’s leads weren’t far behind chiming in — Lili Reinhart wrote, “!!!!!!! So so happy for you!!! ” while Charles Melton succinctly added a heart for a comment. Charmed’s Sarah Jeffrey added: “OH MY GOD VANESSA I am BEAMING for you two congratulations!! 🍾”

Kopech, 23, also documented the engagement, uploading a video to his Instagram account of the proposal, which was set in front of the Grand Canyon’s raging Mooney Falls. In it, he gets down on one knee before Morgan, then the two embrace after she accepts, with plenty of hoots and hollers from friends filming the moment.

The beautiful Arizona location was only part of the magic. On his post, Kopech revealed the proposal was very much spontaneous.

“So I’ll start with the obvious: I love you. I love you intensely, passionately, & also at times, recklessly. I make decisions on the spur of the moment,” he began. “I’m a very non traditional type of person and I know I’ve found my match in you when it comes to that especially. Our relationship probably doesn’t make sense to many people for a s–t ton of reasons, but we’re not doing it for them. We know this is forever. Why would we wait?”

The White Sox player, who underwent UCL surgery in September 2018, continued: “You literally stayed by my side when I felt I had lost my mind. You stayed by my side for these seemingly random changes of my life. … You’re undeniably the spark that reignited my fire. You’re deserving of much more than just this moment but this one just felt particularly magical. … I’ll never have enough words to tell you how much I love you, but I promise to always show you. But for now, I’ll finish this how I started: I love you. SO MUCH.”

