It’s over. Vanessa Morgan and husband Michael Kopech have called it quits, according to multiple reports, just days after the Riverdale actress revealed that she’s pregnant.

The Chicago Tribune reported on Monday, July 27, that Kopech, 24, filed for divorce in his native state of Texas on June 19.

The MLB player proposed to the My Babysitter’s a Vampire actress, 27, in Arizona in July 2019. Us Weekly confirmed that the pair exchanged vows at the Historic Walton House in Homestead, Florida, in January, with costars Skeet Ulrich, Drew Tanner and Madelaine Petsch in attendance. At the time, Morgan gushed over her dreamy ceremony and looked forward to spending her future with her husband.

“We both knew the first day we met that ‘this is it’ and I’m so excited that today officially starts our forever,” Morgan told E! News after her nuptials. “Today, I vowed to love my best friend for a lifetime and it was a day spent with those we love in a room filled with endless love. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with him.”

Six months after the couple’s wedding, the CW star confirmed via Instagram that they’re expecting their first child together. In a handful of festive photos from her gender reveal party, Morgan revealed that they would be having a son.

“Exciting news… I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January 💙,” she wrote on Friday, July 24. “This little guy has already brought me so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose. I cannot wait to meet you!!”

The Finding Carter alum continued: “Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing ☺️ I’m just so happy & can’t wait to dedicate every day to being the best mommy I can be ♥️ ‘I’ll love you forever I’ll like you for always as long as I’m living my baby you’ll be 🎶’ – if you know you know.”

Earlier this month, Kopech opted out of returning to the Chicago White Sox for the 2020 baseball season for “personal reasons,” according to a team spokesperson. The athlete also missed the team’s summer training workouts, which began on July 3. Fans also noticed that Kopech was not featured in any of his wife’s photos from her pregnancy announcement.

While celebrating her little one on the way, Morgan acknowledged that she would be taking a step back from the spotlight on her motherhood journey.

“On a personal note, I have had the blessing of growing up in the public eye having started my acting career at age 6,” she wrote via Instagram on Friday. “While this has been incredible for me, I am very much looking forward to giving this little guy some room to grow up outside of the public eye, until he tells me otherwise 🙂.”