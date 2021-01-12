Almost time! Pregnant Vanessa Morgan is in the final stretch of her pregnancy, packing her hospital bag on Monday, January 11.

“Lol getting our hospital bag ready,” the Riverdale star, 28, wrote on her Instagram Story while showing a “sound bowl,” which promotes relaxation. “Essentials.”

The actress officially began her maternity leave nearly one month ago. “Feeling grateful to my showrunner and producers for being so accommodating and writing my pregnancy into the show,” the Canada native captioned an on-set baby bump shot via Instagram at the time. “Also proud of my body for allowing me to still work almost nine months preggo. Now time to have a baby. Happy holidays, everyone.”

While filming the CW show amid her pregnancy, Morgan shot a scene with live snakes. “Haha can’t wait to show my lil guy what his mom was doing eight weeks before he was born,” the expectant star joked in November 2020.

The Finding Carter alum shared her “exciting” pregnancy news four months prior. She showed highlights from her journey in her Instagram slideshow at the time, from her powder-filled sex reveal to her positive test.

“This little guy has already brought me so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose,” Morgan captioned the July 2020 social media upload. “I cannot wait to meet you!! … Lil one you were made with so much love and already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing. I’m just so happy and can’t wait to dedicate every day to being the best mommy I can be.”

The pregnant star added that since she was raised in the public eye, she wanted to give her baby boy “room to grow” out of the spotlight until he says “otherwise.”

Days after her reveal, news broke that the My Babysitter’s a Vampire star had ended her six-month marriage to Michael Kopech. She and the professional baseball player, 24, began dating in July 2018, got engaged the following year and tied the knot in January 2020 in Florida.

While some Instagram trolls questioned the paternity of Morgan’s baby-to-be, her costar Madelaine Petsch clapped back at haters on Instagram.

“Honestly if I see one more comment like this I’ll lose it,” the Washington native, 26, wrote in July 2020. “Vanessa is a beautiful mother to be and the hate and disrespect I’m seeing on this post about her bringing a new life into this world is disgusting.”

That same month, the F the Prom star exclusively told Us Weekly that Morgan was a “badass” and she was “so proud” of the mom-to-be.