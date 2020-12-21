Taking time off! Vanessa Morgan left the Riverdale set on Friday, December 18, to begin her maternity leave.

“Officially on maternity leave!!!! Ahh!!” the actress, 28, captioned an Instagram photo of herself cradling her baby bump beside a chair labeled “Toni” after her character. “Feeling grateful to my showrunner and producers for being so accommodating and writing my pregnancy into the show!”

The Canada native went on to write that she was “also proud” of her body, explaining that it had “allowed” her to work at nine months pregnant. “Now time to have the baby! Lol.”

Morgan announced her pregnancy news in July, sharing the baby-to-be’s sex at the same time with a blue powder reveal.

“I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January,” the Finding Carter alum captioned an Instagram slideshow at the time. “This little guy has already brought me so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose. I cannot wait to meet you! … Lil one you were made with so much love and already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing. I’m just so happy and can’t wait to dedicate every day to being the best mommy I can be.”

Two months later, the My Babysitter’s a Vampire star returned to the Riverdale set at six months pregnant. “Toni T,” she captioned an Instagram selfie in September.

While filming the show pregnant, Morgan interacted with live snakes. She shared stills from the scene via Instagram, writing, “Can’t wait to show my lil guy what his mom was doing eight weeks before he was born.”

The Latest Buzz alum wed professional baseball player Michael Kopech in January, and the athlete, 24, filed for divorce six months later. When Instagram trolls questioned Morgan’s baby’s paternity, Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch clapped back.

“Honestly, if I see one more comment like this I’ll lose it,” the Washington native, 26, wrote in July. “Vanessa is a beautiful mother-to-be and the hate and disrespect I’m seeing on this post about her bringing a new life into this world is disgusting.”