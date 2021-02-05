There he is! Vanessa Morgan posted the first glimpse of her baby boy on Thursday, February 4, and shared his name.

“The most challenging, beautiful experience of my life. On January 29th, Michael & I Welcomed our beautiful baby boy River into the world,” she wrote via Instagram. “Words cannot describe this kind of love. We are enjoying this time home with him, being present, & giving him all the lovin in the world🤍👶🏼 Becoming parents is the most rewarding gift in the entire world. Thankyou God. 🙏🏽 Isaiah 66:9.”

News broke last month that the Riverdale star, 28, had given birth to her and estranged husband Michael Kopech’s son.

Days later, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the athlete, 24, is set to return to baseball. “Michael has kept a low profile since opting out of the 2020 season back in July,” a Chicago White Sox spokesperson said in a February 2 statement. “As of today, he is not scheduled to address the media until pitchers and catchers report in a few weeks.”

His and Morgan’s little one arrived six months after the actress’ pregnancy reveal via Instagram. “Exciting news,” the Finding Carter alum captioned the July 2020 slideshow at the time. “I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January. This little guy has already brought me so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose. I cannot wait to meet you!!”

Morgan went on to write to her upcoming arrival: “Lil one you were made with so much love and already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing. I’m just so happy.”

She and the professional baseball player called it quits a month prior to her announcement. Kopech filed for divorce in June 2020. The former couple wed in January 2020 in Florida, six months after their Arizona engagement.

When Instagram trolls began questioning Morgan’s baby’s paternity, her costar Madelaine Petsch clapped back. “Honestly if I see one more comment like this I’ll lose it,” the F the Prom star, 26, wrote in July 2020. “Vanessa is a beautiful mother to be and the hate and disrespect I’m seeing on this post about her bringing a new life into this world is disgusting.”

She gushed that her fellow Netflix star would be “the best mommy,” adding that she was “so excited” for Morgan to give birth.

The Canada native worked while expecting. She shared multiple selfies from the Riverdale set, from her “first day back” in September 2020 to her last three months later.

“Officially on maternity leave!!!! Ahh!!” Morgan captioned a Polaroid via Instagram in December 2020. “Feeling grateful to my showrunner and producers for being so accommodating and writing my pregnancy into the show! Also proud of my body for allowing me to still work almost nine months preggo. Now time to have a baby!”

While filming, the My Babysitter’s a Vampire star shot a scene with live snakes. “Can’t wait to show my lil guy what his mom was doing eight weeks before he was born,” Morgan wrote.