Riverdale’s Vanessa Morgan Shows 9-Month-Old Son River’s Face for 1st Time

Showing off her pride and joy! After welcoming her son, River, earlier this year, Vanessa Morgan celebrated motherhood with a sweet glimpse at her little one.

“My River, teaching me how to flow, while carving his own path along the way 💙 I love you my boy Thankyou @shannonkook for capturing the most beautiful shots 📸,” Morgan, 29, wrote alongside several photos of her holding her child in a baby carrier via Instagram on Tuesday, November 2. The snaps mark the first time Morgan has posted River’s face on social media.

The Riverdale star originally announced her pregnancy in July 2020, six months after tying the knot with Michael Kopech. At the time, fans were quick to notice that the actress didn’t include Kopech, 25, in the celebratory post.

“Exciting news… I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January 💙. This little guy has already brought me so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose,” she wrote in July 2020. “I cannot wait to meet you!! On a personal note, I have had the blessing of growing up in the public eye having started my acting career at age 6. While this has been incredible for me, I am very much looking forward to giving this little guy some room to grow up outside of the public eye, until he tells me otherwise.”

She continued: “Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing ☺️ I’m just so happy & can’t wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy I can be ♥️.”

Shortly after Morgan shared that she was expecting, the Chicago Tribune reported that the pair had called it quits. The athlete had filed for divorce in his native state of Texas one month prior. At the time, the CW star’s rep confirmed that Kopech is the father of her child.

In February, the Shannara Chronicles alum mentioned the MLB player in her birth post, writing, “On January 29th, Michael & I Welcomed our beautiful baby boy River into the world.”

That same month, Morgan hinted that the baseball player was present in her life after their son’s arrival.

“Baby’s asleep, milk pumped, now mom & dad can relax,” the My Babysitter’s a Vampire alum captioned a pic of two glasses of champagne on her Instagram Story.

Although the Canada native has kept the status of her relationship with Kopech private, Morgan has used social media to gush about raising her son.

“To the boy who made me a momma. River Dante 🕊Grateful everyday your lil soul chose me,” she wrote via Instagram in May. “Brings tears to my eyes how happy you make me. To all the moms out there living that no sleep life and sacrificing day after day for your lil ones, i SEE you, you are beautiful, you are all SUPERWOMEN, you birthed LIFE, Happy Mother’s Day 🌸💐🌷🌺 Go give your moms a big hug! Sending you all love & light.”