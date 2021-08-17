Introducing her costars to her cutie! Vanessa Morgan posted a throwback photo on Monday, August 16, of her fellow Riverdale cast members with her baby boy.

“Lol this memory popped up on my phone of Riv[er] with the crew,” the actress, 29, wrote on her Instagram. “[KJ Apa], this bout to be you real soon.”

In the sweet shot, the actor, 24, held Morgan’s now-6-month-old son, River, while Camila Mendes smiled beside them. Apa’s girlfriend, Clara Berry, announced in May that she is pregnant with their first child.

The model, 27, posted a photo of her baby bump at the time, captioning the social media upload with an emoji of eggs cooking.

Apa’s costar Casey Cott exclusively told Us Weekly three months later how “excited” he is for the New Zealand native to become a dad.

“We love him,” Cott, 28, gushed earlier this month. “He’s an amazing guy. … We’ve talked here and there [since the reveal]. He seems really excited.”

As for Morgan, the Canada native announced in July 2020 that she was pregnant with her first child, one month after her split from husband Michael Kopech.

“I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January,” the Finding Carter alum told her Instagram followers at the time. “It’s almost, like, everything [sic] I thought mattered in this life has completely changed. … We’re here for such a greater purpose and life is so precious. I can’t believe how much growth & strength you’ve already given me as your mom. It’s like God knew I needed you, my angel. The universe works in mysterious ways but always times everything the way it was meant to be.”

River arrived six months later, and Morgan included Kopech, 25, in her announcement.

“The most challenging, beautiful experience of my life,” the new mom captioned an Instagram photo of the professional baseball player. “On January 29th, Michael & I welcomed our beautiful baby boy River into the world. Words cannot describe this kind of love. We are enjoying this time home with him, being present and giving him all the lovin in the world. Becoming parents is the most rewarding gift in the entire world. Thank you God. Isaiah 66:9.”