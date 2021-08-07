Casey Cott Says ‘Riverdale’ Costar KJ Apa Is ‘Excited’ to Become a Father

KJ Apa is close to becoming a father — and his Riverdale costar Casey Cott exclusively tells Us Weekly how the actor is feeling.

“We’ve talked here and there [since Clara Berry’s pregnancy announcement],” Cott, 28, says while promoting his BP partnership. “He seems really excited. We’re really excited for him, and we love him. He’s an amazing guy.”

The model, 27, revealed her baby bump in May, captioning the Instagram upload with kid and egg emojis. Hart Denton, who used to play Chic on the CW show, took the photos.

Apa’s costar Lili Reinhart commented on the post with four heart emojis, while, Vanessa Morgan, who became a mom in January, wrote, “River’s soon to be bestie.”

Morgan, 29, was awaiting her baby boy’s arrival while filming season 5, and her pregnancy was written into the show.

“Filming on stage with live snakes yesterday,” the Canada native captioned baby bump photos taken on set in November 2020. “Haha can’t wait to show my lil guy what his mom was doing eight weeks before he was born.”

Morgan went on maternity leave the following month, writing via Instagram: “Feeling grateful to my showrunner and producers for being so accommodating and writing my pregnancy into the show! Also proud of my body for allowing me to still work almost nine months preggo. Now time to have a baby.”

When it comes to the upcoming fifth season, Cott says that viewers have no idea what they’re in for.

“It’s one of those shows where you just get a script and you’re in,” he tells Us. “There’s no predicting on a show like Riverdale. So the more you get excited before you even read it, the better.”

The Ohio native can’t wait to “see what’s coming” in the next season, adding, “You never know how wild it’s going to get, but we’re excited. It’s just going to be amazing.”

Cott is close with his fellow cast members, telling Us that he’d love to go off-roading with Apa, 24, or Charles Melton. As for a road trip, he thinks Camila Mendes would be the perfect partner.

