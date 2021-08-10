Both Vanessa Morgan and her Riverdale character, Toni Topaz, recently became moms — but the actress’ 6-month-old son, River, won’t appear on the CW show.

“It is not Vanessa’s real baby,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Decider on Tuesday, August 10. “In some scenes, it is a baby, a real live baby. In other scenes, it is a very lifelike doll. We jokingly say that it’s a little bit like that Apple TV+ show Servant with that creepy baby doll. But no, it is not [hers].”

The Archie Comics CCO explained that the Canada native, 29, is “rightfully so, protective of her child.”

The Finding Carter alum became a mom in January, six months after news broke of her and husband Michael Kopech’s split.

While celebrating her first Mother’s Day in May, the new mom penned a touching tribute to River, gushing, “To the boy who made me a mama. Grateful everyday your lil soul chose me. Brings tears to my eyes how happy you make me. To all the moms out there living that no sleep life and sacrificing day after day for your lil ones, I SEE you, you are beautiful, you are all SUPERWOMEN, you birthed LIFE, Happy Mother’s Day. Go give your moms a big hug! Sending you all love & light.”

The previous month, Morgan returned to the Riverdale set with her son strapped to her chest in a carrier. She told her Instagram followers that “work look[ed] a little different” since his arrival.

Since the My Babysitter’s a Vampire star’s pregnancy was written into the show, Morgan filmed with her baby bump on display up until her December 2020 maternity leave.

“Can’t wait to show my lil guy what his mom was doing 8 weeks before he was born,” she wrote via Instagram in November 2020. “Filming on stage with with live snakes yesterday haha.”

Morgan announced in July 2020 that she was expecting. “Exciting news,” she wrote alongside a sex reveal video. “I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January. This little guy has already brought me so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose. I cannot wait to meet you!! Lil one you were made with so much love and already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing. I’m just so happy.”

She and Kopeck, 25, tied the knot in January 2020 in Florida, but called it quits in June 2020.