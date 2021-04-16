Working mom! Vanessa Morgan brought her and Michael Kopech’s 3-month-old son, River, to the Riverdale set on Thursday, April 15.

“Back to work looks a lil different these days,” the actress, 29, captioned an Instagram slideshow of herself posing at the CW show’s Pop’s Diner with the little one strapped to her chest.

“Welcome to set, little Riv!!” Morgan’s costar Lili Reinhart wrote on the social media upload, while Camila Mendes commented with angel and heart emojis.

The Canada native welcomed her baby boy in January, posting a photo of the infant’s hand the following month. “The most challenging, beautiful experience of my life,” the new mom wrote via Instagram in February. “On January 29th, Michael and I welcomed our beautiful baby boy River into the world. Words cannot describe this kind of love. We are enjoying this time home with him, being present and giving him all the loving in the world. Becoming parents is the most rewarding gift in the entire world. Thank you, God.”

The newborn arrived six months after news broke that Morgan was pregnant — and separated from the professional baseball player. Us Weekly confirmed in July 2020 that the pair, who wed in January of that same year, had filed for divorce.

The athlete, who deleted his social media accounts in October 2019, subsequently opted out of the 2020 MLB season amid the coronavirus pandemic. “It’s not ideal, but fundamentally, we’re looking to put all our players in the best position they can be to perform and maximize their abilities on the field,” manager Rick Hahn told press at the time. “And if there’s anything standing in the way of that, we’re going to provide them with whatever support and resources they need to help address those matters. I know it’s very general and I’m not going to get more specific than that, other than we fully support Michael and are going to provide him whatever time and resources he needs and look forward to seeing him in the future.”

Days after River’s birth, a Chicago White Sox spokesperson exclusively told Us that the Texas native would be returning to the diamond, explaining, “Michael has kept a low profile since opting out of the 2020 season back in July. As of today, he is not scheduled to address the media until pitchers and catchers report in a few weeks.”

He and the Finding Carter alum began dating in July 2018 and got engaged one year later. When they wed at the Historic Walton House in Homestead, Florida, in January 2020, the bride gushed via Instagram about marrying her “prince.”

“Thank you for teaching me the true meaning of unconditional love,” the Shannara Chronicles alum wrote at the time. “You let me be me, you let me be free. My Eternal.”