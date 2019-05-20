Luke Perry’s son is honoring his dad by watching him on TV. Jack Perry paid tribute to his father on Sunday, May 19, attending the American Icon Awards.

“My dad was always a big supporter and advocate of Saint Jude’s and a lot of other charities, and I think it’s important to kind of honor these things,” the 21-year-old told Us Weekly on the red carpet.

Being in the public eye isn’t something Jack is used to, but his father had been in the spotlight for nearly 30 years. In 1990, the actor joined Beverly Hills, 90210, playing the now famous role of Dylan McKay. The show is now getting a quasi-reboot, one Jack isn’t sure he’ll watch.

“I haven’t really seen the old one, so I don’t know. I might have to binge on that first,” the wrestler told Us. “I’ve seen it, like, once or twice when I was home sick from school, but I don’t know. I thought it was kind of cheesy.”

However, Jack has watched a few episodes of Luke’s final show.

“I’ve seen a bit of Riverdale; it’s interesting to see him up there because that’s not the guy that I know. It’s a character,” he said. “I’ll probably go back and catch up on all that now. Yeah, there’s obviously a lot of footage and whatnot and whether it really seems like him or not, to me, it’s something he did and he was very proud of. So it’ll be nice to go back and look and see all that.”

Luke died on March 4 at age 52, days after suffering a massive stroke. Following his death, Jack took to Instagram to mourn his father.

“He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad,” he wrote on March 6. “He loved supported me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be. I’ve learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won’t be here for. I’ll miss you every day that I walk this earth. I’ll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud. I love you Dad.”

Both Jack, and Luke’s daughter, Sophie, were at Luke’s side at his time of death. He shared both children with ex-wife Minnie Sharp.

