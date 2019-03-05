Grateful for the support. Luke Perry’s teenager daughter, Sophie Perry, thanked the actor’s fans for sending their family love in the wake of his untimely death.

“A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast,” the 18-year-old wrote alongside an Instagram photo of herself and her dad. “I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support. I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I.”

While Sophie admitted that she isn’t “really sure what to say or do in this situation,” she once again thanked everyone for reaching out after Perry’s death.

“It’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So bare with me and know that I am grateful for all the love,” she wrote. “Just, being grateful quietly.”

Sophie was on a volunteer trip in Malawi when the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum suffered a massive stroke on Wednesday, February 27. Perry’s rep confirmed on Monday, March 4, however, that the 52-year-old Riverdale star passed away with his family, including his daughter and his son Jack, 20, by his side. Perry shared both of his children with his ex-wife Minnie Sharp, who was also at the hospital.

Perry’s fiancée, Wendy Madison Bauer, his mother, Ann Bennett, his stepfather, Steve Bennett, his brother, Tom Perry, his sister, Amy Coder, and “other close family and friends” also surrounded the actor when he died, per the rep.

Back in 2017, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor opened up to Us about playing a father on TV — and being one in real life.

“My personal family is really all I care about and I think everyone can relate to that,” he said at the time. “You love you’re family and you care about them, that’s the main thing about [Fred Andrews] that I connect to.”

Perry added: “It’s hard to tell people how to raise their kids and I’m certainly no authority on raising children, but love them as much as you can and talk to them as much as you can, make time for them.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!