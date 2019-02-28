Luke Perry Suffers Stroke at L.A. Home, Rushed to Hospital

Luke Perry suffered a massive stroke at his home in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 27, TMZ reports.

A spokesman from the Los Angeles Fire Department confirms to Us Weekly that paramedics responded to the 52-year-old actor’s residence at approximately 9:40 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about someone suffering a stroke. The person, whom the LAFD did not publicly identify, was transported in an ambulance to a nearby hospital, and his condition remains unclear.

Perry’s health scare came the same day that Fox announced a six-episode quasi-revival of Beverly Hills, 90210. He played Dylan McKay on the teen drama’s original 10-season run in the 1990s, but is not attached to the upcoming series. Only six original cast members are set to return: Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling.

Perry (real name Coy Luther Perry III) did not sign on for the 90210 revival — which is slated to premiere this summer and will feature the cast playing “heightened versions of themselves,” according to a press release — because he is a series regular on Riverdale. He plays Fred Andrews on the CW drama.

However, the Fifth Element star’s former costar Spelling, 45, teased to Access Live earlier this month that Perry hopes to “do as many [episodes] as he can do” in the latest 90210 iteration.

Us Weekly has reached out to Perry’s rep for comment.

Story developing.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!