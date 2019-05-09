The quasi-revival of Beverly Hills, 90210 is certainly missing its Dylan McKay, but according to Gabrielle Carteris, the new series, BH90210, won’t exploit the loss of Luke Perry.

“We don’t want to go and make a success out of the show based on that, so we’ll definitely tilt our head to that, but I think that we don’t want to go and in any way try to glorify that to make our show successful,” the 58-year-old actress told Us Weekly exclusively at the panel for Geena Davis’ This Changes Everything documentary at the Bentonville Film Festival on Wednesday, May 8. “And I don’t think Luke would want that. So, we’re going to do it in a very respectful way.”

Carteris, who appears in Davis’ film, played Andrea Zuckerman on the first five seasons of the ‘90s drama. She told Us on Wednesday that the cast has been “taking care of each other” following Perry’s death. The late Riverdale star passed away in March following a stroke. He was 52 years old.

“I was negotiating [the revival], I was cheering the negotiations part of one our larger contracts for commercials when he passed and I flew back to L.A.,” she explained. “I had the cast come to my house and then we’ve just been talking about it and sharing moments and we will dedicate this story to him, you know? We love Luke and it was really hard. It’s a sad thing.”

Carteris recently joined Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering to film the first promos for the upcoming six-episode series. While the SAG-AFTRA president misses Perry, she also gushed about being back together with her old costars.

“I miss Luke, so that was really noted, but it was wild. I felt like time, I’m older,” Carteris explained. “And I felt the memories of what it was like to be on the show in the beginning so, I’m excited. I’m excited.”

BH90210 will premiere on Fox Wednesday, August 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Marc Lupo

