Luke Perry's Son Returns to Wrestling for the First Time Since Dad's Death

Finding some sense of normalcy. Luke Perry‘s son, Jack, returned to wrestling for the first time since his dad’s death in March.

“I’m not sure I’ll ever be ready,” Jack (a.k.a. Jungle Boy), 21, captioned a video of the match, which took place at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Instagram on Saturday, April 6. “But I’m back.”

The pro wrestler, who won at the event, then showed his appreciation for his followers, saying, “Thanks for all the love and support. @gamechangerwrestling #jjsb3 #wrestlemaniaweekend2019.”

Fellow wrestler Joey Janela opened up about facing off against the younger athlete via Twitter: “You wouldn’t believe the stress going into my match with [Jack Perry] we thought [Ring of Honor] would end at 11pm, it was the real biggest clusterf–k… thank you fans for rushing here and doing me and Jack that!!! #JJSB3.” (The hashtag stands for Joey Janela’s Spring Break 3.)

Jack previously pulled out of a scheduled wrestling event in the wake of his father’s sudden death. “Unfortunately Jungle Boy will no longer be wrestling at our March 13th show [in Los Angeles],” Bar Wrestling tweeted at the time. “Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family at this time.”

The Riverdale star passed away on March 4 following a massive stroke on February 27. Jack paid tribute two days later.

“He loved supporting me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be,” the wrestler captioned a series of Instagram photos on March 6. “I’ve learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won’t be here for.”

He continued: “I’ll miss you every day that I walk this earth. I’ll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud. I love you Dad.”

Jack’s sister, Sophie, spoke out one day prior. “A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast,” the 18-year-old wrote on March 5, alongside a snapshot of herself and her father. “I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support. I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I.”

Jack, Sophie, their mom, Minnie Sharp, Luke’s fiancée, Wendy Madison Bauer, and other family members were by the late actor’s side at the time of the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum’s passing.

