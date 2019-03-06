Luke Perry’s son, Jack, is taking some much-needed time off. The 21-year-old professional wrestler, who goes by the name “Jungle Boy,” pulled out of an upcoming show in the wake of his father’s sudden death.

Bar Wrestling announced the news on Tuesday, March 5, in a tweet that read, “Unfortunately Jungle Boy will no longer be wrestling at our March 13th show [in Los Angeles]. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family at this time.”

Jack, who has yet to publicly comment on his dad’s death, started pursuing a wrestling career in high school. He told Sports Illustrated in January that while his “family is a part of who I am … I don’t want to use [my father’s fame] to be successful; I want to have my own success.”

Luke suffered a massive stroke at his home in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles on February 27. He was rushed via ambulance to the nearby Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, where he remained hospitalized until his death at the age of 52 on Monday, March 4.

“[Luke] was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, stepfather Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder and other close family and friends,” his rep said in a statement to Us Weekly. “The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning.”

In the new issue of Us Weekly, a source exclusively revealed that the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum’s family made the difficult decision to take him off life support.

Luke’s daughter, Sophie, 18, paid tribute to him on Instagram on Tuesday, writing, “A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support. … I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So bear with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.”

