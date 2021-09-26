KJ Apa’s Girlfriend Clara Berry Gives Birth, Welcomes Their 1st Child

Model mom! Clara Berry announced on Sunday, September 26, that she gave birth to her and KJ Apa’s first child.

“Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, born on the 23rd of September,” Berry wrote via Instagram. “He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love. ❤️‍🔥”

She shared a post of baby Sasha’s hand next to hers, which earned plenty of attention from her 24-year-old boyfriend’s Riverdale castmates. Lili Reinhart, who plays Apa’s onscreen love interest Betty, wrote, “Can’t wait to meet him 😍 ♥️ congratulations ♥️♥️♥️.”

Camila Mendes, who portrays Veronica, added, “Such a beautiful name. congrats clara!!”

Toni actress Vanessa Morgan, who welcomed son River in January, commented, “😭😭😭😭😭♥️♥️♥️♥️ River’s new bestie!! #boymom.”

Their fellow CW star Madelaine Petsch, known to Riverdale fans as Cheryl, added, “Congrats mama!!!!”

Apa revealed his girlfriend’s pregnancy news in a May mirror selfie via Instagram. The pair sat on a couch in the social media upload, the France native’s bare bump on display with her shirt pulled up.

Berry, 27, posted the same photo to her own account, captioning the sweet shot with emojis of kids and eggs.

The New Zealand native’s costars commented on the announcement, from Asha Bromfield to Charles Melton. The Hurricane Summer author, 26, wrote, “Congratulations!” while the The Sun Is Also a Star actor, 30, left heart emojis.

The then-expectant star began documenting her pregnancy progress via social media, writing the following week: “No need to hide or retouch anymore.” She modeled sweatsuits that same month and posed with friends in “Mom-treal” in June.

She and Apa made their relationship public when the Songbird star posted a PDA photo to Instagram in February 2020, two months after they were spotted flirting on the app. He wrote a French phrase “coup de foudre” at the time, which translates to “a sudden unforeseen event, in particular an instance of love at first sight.”

Six months later, Apa posted nude photos of his girlfriend, writing, “There’s nowhere else.” She commented, “Jtm,” an abbreviation for “I love you” in French. She went on to tell one of his followers: “He is the only one in the world in my eyes.”

The Hate U Give star, however, spent the start of the coronavirus quarantine with Cole Sprouse. “Him and KJ, in the very beginning of quarantine, ended up staying together at KJ’s place in Los Angeles,” the Suite Life of Zack and Cody’s twin brother, Dylan Sprouse, told Entertainment Tonight in May 2020. “So, they’re isolating together, which is very cute. I heard they’re just lifting weights and eating cheese. I think that’s what they do.”

Apa was previously romantically linked to Girlboss‘ Britt Robertson in July 2019, two years after they finished filming A Dog’s Purpose. One month after Us Weekly broke the news of their fling, Paris Hilton was spotted getting “super flirty” with the I Still Believe star at a Hollywood party, a guest exclusively told Us.