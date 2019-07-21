A budding romance? Riverdale’s KJ Apa and Tomorrowland actress Britt Robertson packed on the PDA at Entertainment Weekly’s Comic-Con party in San Diego on Saturday, July 21, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

The Last Summer actor, 22, was holding hands with Robertson and “hugging her,” an onlooker tells Us. Apa and Robertson, 29, could also be seen “leaning in and kissing each other.” They hung out with Apa’s Riverdale costars including Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch and Cole Sprouse.

Apa and Robertson previously worked together in 2017’s A Dog’s Purpose. In May, it was announced they would be filming I Still Believe alongside Shania Twain. They’ve also been active in liking each other’s Instagram photos since April.

Prior to her rendezvous with Apa, Roberston was linked to actor Graham Rogers. During their time together, the North Carolina native and the Quantico alum, 28, often posted about each other on social media. Rogers has since deleted all photos of Robertson off his Instagram page, with her last pic of the actor being in December 2018.

“What a very Merry Christmas,” Roberston captioned a snap of the former couple on the beach at the time.

Before her romance with Rogers, Robertson had a high-profile relationship with Teen Wolf alum Dylan O’Brien from 2012 until late 2018. The Girlboss star and O’Brien, 27, met on set of 2012’s The First Time.

Apa, for his part, hasn’t been romantically involved with anyone publicly since being thrust into the spotlight in 2017 after the first season of Riverdale debuted. The actor prefers a low-key lifestyle, according to costar Mark Consuelos.

“His parents did a really good job raising him,” Consuelos told GQ Magazine earlier this year. “He’s doing a great job, he does great work. He focuses on what’s important. I’m speaking for him, but he’s really not interested, I think, in all the trappings of celebrity. He’d probably be really, really happy just playing his guitar, to be honest with you.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!