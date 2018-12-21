It’s over. Dylan O’Brien and his longtime girlfriend, Britt Robertson, have split, Us Weekly exclusively confirms.

The Teen Wolf alum, 27, met the For the People star, 28, on set of 2012’s The First Time and they started dating shortly after. While neither of the actors have publicly spoken out about the breakup, fans are speculating that the former Girlboss actress has moved on with actor Graham Rogers.

Robertson and the Ray Donovan star, also 28, have been hanging out since late October, Us can confirm, and are frequently seen on each other’s social media pages. In November, Rogers posted pictures of himself and the Space Between Us actress walking on a beach with the caption, “What a lady :).” A few days later, he uploaded a selfie of the pair and tagged the location as Twin Rocks, Oregon.

The Mother’s Day actress hung out with Rogers and a few friends on Friday, December 21, and posted several videos on her Instagram Story. “Boys will be boys,” she wrote on a video of the Quantico alum posing with a mannequin as she giggled in the background. She also posted a selfie and drew the word “magic.”

O’Brien, meanwhile, was seen hanging out with Chloë Grace Moretz in August, seven years after he admitted to having a crush on her.

“Chloë and Dylan have always had a friendly relationship, and they were at The Nice Guy two nights in a row — most recently last night for Niall Horan‘s concert afterparty,” an insider revealed to Us at the time. “They purposely didn’t show up together because they didn’t want to draw attention to themselves, but they had a fun night out and were flirty and touchy-feely, but didn’t show any obvious or outward PDA last night. She was there with three girlfriends and dancing and drinking all night long.”

Robertson and O’Brien were notoriously private about their relationship when they were together, but the American Assassin star opened up about one of the duo’s go-to date night activities in September 2017. “We’re big fans of staying in, putting on some Bachelor in Paradise with some wine and the dogs,” he told Us.

Us Weekly broke the news in September 2013 that Graham and Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale split after three months of dating.

