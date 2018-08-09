A dream come true? Dylan O’Brien is spending time with Chloë Grace Moretz seven years after he first admitted to having a crush on the actress.

The two were spotted hanging out in Los Angeles together on Tuesday, August 7. “They went to Avenue together to meet up with friends,” a source tells Us Weekly. “They were at Nice Guy for dinner just them two and then came out to Avenue.”

The 26-year-old Maze Runner star revealed his admiration for Moretz, 21, in June 2011. “I wanna give a special shout-out to Chloë Moretz because she is the most badass little chick that I’ve ever seen,” O’Brien told Hollywire at the time. “What she did in Kick-Ass was amazing, and I have a crush on her.”

However, Moretz was 14 at the time, while the Teen Wolf alum was 19. O’Brien went back on his previous declaration when he discovered the age difference. “So I’d like to take that back and I’d like to retract and say that I think Chloë Moretz is a very cute and talented girl,” he revealed to Hollywire in January 2012. “I don’t have a crush on her.”

O’Brien began dating his The First Time costar Britt Robertson in 2012. The actor opened up about the couple’s favorite date night activity when he spoke to Us in September 2017: “We’re big fans of staying in, putting on some Bachelor in Paradise with some wine and the dogs.”

Meanwhile, Moretz rekindled her romance with Brooklyn Beckham in November 2017, though things quickly fizzled. The 19-year-old photographer was photographed kissing Playboy model Lexi Wood in April. He has since moved on with Alex Lee Aillón.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!