Off the market? KJ Apa showed off some major PDA with a new flame during a romantic trip to Paris — and Riverdale fans are devastated.

The CW star, 22, shared a sweet snapshot of himself and the mystery woman to Instagram on Tuesday, February 4, sparking rumors of a new relationship. Apa sat cross-legged in a lawn chair with a drink in hand as he kissed his new love interest. Though her face was covered by a baseball cap, fans suspect it was model Clara Berry who wrapped her arms around him. The two have been caught flirting back and forth on social media since December 2019.

“Coup de foudre,” Apa captioned the post with a smiley face. The French phrase is used to describe “a sudden unforeseen event, in particular an instance of love at first sight.”

Though Apa tends to keep his relationship status under wraps, Us Weekly previously broke the news that actor was dating his A Dog’s Purpose costar Britt Robertson after the pair were seen locking lips at Entertainment Weekly’s Comic-Con party in San Diego in July 2019. An onlooker caught the duo holding hands before “leaning in and kissing each other.” Despite speculation, neither one of the budding Hollywood stars confirmed or denied their romance.

One month later, the Riverdale actor was seen getting close with Paris Hilton at a party filled with A-listers at her Hollywood Hills home. A partygoer told Us at the time that the former reality TV star, 38, “was super flirty with him” throughout the night.

Apa is still adjusting to life in the spotlight since taking on a starring role in the wildly popular CW series based on classic Archie comics. The New Zealand native previously admitted to Seventeen that he had “never had a girlfriend,” despite his new status as a TV heartthrob.

“I think I’m just waiting for the right time, right girl,” he said in October 2017. “I’m pretty busy at the moment. I don’t know how much I have to offer to someone right now.”

He admitted to the same publication in 2018 that he’s open to finding “The One” eventually, but doesn’t want to force a connection.

“The thing is, I don’t think it matters whether you’re looking for a relationship or not — it’s not for us to decide when we meet the love of our lives,” Apa said at the time.