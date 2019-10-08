



Spilling the tea! Mark Consuelos candidly revealed on Monday, October 7, which of his younger Riverdale castmates bring their personal issues to the teen drama’s set.

Consuelos, 48, was asked by Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen to pick which of his younger costars — being KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch and Charles Melton — is most likely to “let real-life drama impact their mood on set.” To this, the All My Children alum had a hard time picking only one of his castmates.

“Oh, sweetie. Can I pick, like, three people?” Consuelos asked. After the 51-year-old Bravo star permitted him to select three of his counterparts, Consuelos chose his female costars: Reinhart, 23, Mendes, 25, and Petsch, 25.

“They’re all very professional,” he said, “but if I had to pick a few people — oh, gosh — maybe the girls.”

Consuelos additionally dished that Petsch is the Riverdale actor that’s most likely to share a show spoiler, and Melton would be the costar to throw a party in his trailer. When Consuelos revealed Apa has “the most people sliding into their DMs,” Cohen jokingly replied: “Yes, of course! How do you know I’ve been sliding into his [DMs]?”

During Consuelos’ appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, he also opened up about his late costar Luke Perry. He recalled his fondest memory of working with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum.

“We went boating one day in Vancouver. He is a captain of a boat,” he said. “We went off for a few hours. We bonded. It was really nice.”

Consuelos added that “everybody loved him.”

Riverdale will air a tribute episode for Perry — who died in March at 52 after suffering from a massive stroke — during its fourth season premiere on Wednesday, October 9. A teaser trailer released days before the new episode showed how Archie Andrews (played by Apa, 22) learned that his father Fred Andrews (formerly played by Perry) died.

The new trailer debuted during Riverdale’s New York Comic Con presentation on Sunday, October 6. At the time, costars in attendance spoke about how Perry’s death affected them.

“It was very difficult for us all,” Skeet Ulrich, who plays F.P. Jones, said during the panel, according to Deadline. “To me, in some ways, it meant reliving something incredibly painful. We felt the need and the want [to pay him tribute]. But I don’t think any of us wanted to live in that again. [The first episode of the season was] a beautiful episode, but incredibly hard to perform.”

Season 4 of Riverdale premieres on The CW on Wednesday, October 9, at 8 p.m. ET.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!