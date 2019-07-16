Riverdale is honoring Luke Perry when season 4 returns. On Sunday, July 14, creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared a photo from the filming of the premiere, which featured a table of flannel — Perry’s character Fred Andrews’ signature attire.

“A BTS shot from yesterday’s filming. The end of an intense week for our #Riverdale family. Really emotional, beautiful work being done by the cast and crew,” Aguirre-Sacasa captioned the photo, which shows K.J. Apa looking over the ledge at Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch and more of the cast.

A BTS shot from yesterday’s filming. The end of an intense week for our #Riverdale family. Really emotional, beautiful work being done by the cast and crew. 🎬📽💎📸🏆🍔 pic.twitter.com/s32yHKNFYx — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) July 15, 2019

Earlier this summer, the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina writer revealed that the season 4 premiere is titled “In Memoriam,” sharing a photo of the script on Twitter. “Probably the most important episode of #Riverdale we’ll do this year, if not ever. A tribute to our fallen friend,” he wrote. “Thankful for this opportunity to honor Luke & Fred.”

Perry died in March after suffering a stroke; his last appearance as Archie’s father was in the April 24 episode. While it has not yet been revealed how the character will be written off the show, it’s clear that the premiere will be all about carrying on his legacy.

Star Mädchen Amick shared a photo of the first table read earlier this month. “There was nothing but love, memories and mourning for our beloved Luke as we honor him in our first episode back,” she captioned the group photo, adding, “#wemissyouluke #inmemoriam #riverdale #S4 #tableread.”

Additionally, on July 9, Aguirre-Sacasa posted a shirtless photo of K.J. Apa’s Archie standing outside Pop’s Diner. He’s wearing jeans and a tool belt and if you look closely, a piece of flannel is hanging from his belt. “We’re back. Second day of shooting,” the caption read.

Riverdale returns with season 4 on The CW Wednesday, October 9, at 8 p.m. ET.

