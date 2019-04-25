Luke Perry Makes Final ‘Riverdale’ Appearance

Saying goodbye all over again. The Wednesday, April 24, Riverdale episode was the last one Luke Perry filmed before his untimely death on March 4. It included only one scene with Perry, in which his character, Fred Andrews, had a heart-to-heart with son Archie (KJ Apa) about the death of Randy (Darcy Hinds), an adult fighter who was brought in to hurt Archie. Fred explains to his son, as he often has throughout the past three seasons, that it’s going to be OK and that he’s not responsible for Randy’s death.

Ahead of the episode, creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared a photo of Perry as Fred on Twitter. “This week’s #Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed,” he captioned the still. “As always, Fred’s imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son. Wish these scenes could go on forever.”

The network has not yet revealed its plans to creatively write Fred out of the show.

Perry, who died after suffering a massive stroke at age 52, was the heart of the Riverdale set, according to his costars. Following his passing, the cast of Riverdale mourned Perry on social media. Camila Mendes expressed her sadness – and revealed the reactions behind the scenes – in an Instagram post, calling Perry “an authentic man” who took care of everyone on set.

“He had the ability to make you feel comfortable and at ease within seconds of seeing him,” she wrote on March 7. “I will never forget the collective shock and distress we experienced when the news broke on set. We lost a dear friend. my heart hurts for his family and anybody who had the pleasure of knowing him. Rest in peace, luke. Although you’re no longer around to wrap me in the warmth of your hug, I can still remember what it felt like. whenever I think of you, I will remember that feeling.”

Riverdale airs on The CW Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

