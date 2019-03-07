Remembering his warmth. Riverdale star Camila Mendes took to Instagram to express her sorrow over the loss of her costar Luke Perry.

The New Romantic star, 24, posted a photo of herself sharing what appeared to be a goofy moment with the late star on Instagram on Thursday, March 7. She praised the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor’s kindness in her caption, writing, “He took care of us all. an authentic man who took pleasure in offering us his guidance and wisdom. his presence was healing; he had the ability to make you feel comfortable and at ease within seconds of seeing him.”

The actress also recalled her initial reaction to news of the Body of Proof alum’s death. “I will never forget the collective shock and distress we experienced when the news broke on set,” she wrote. “We lost a dear friend. my heart hurts for his family and anybody who had the pleasure of knowing him. rest in peace, luke. although you’re no longer around to wrap me in the warmth of your hug, i can still remember what it felt like. whenever i think of you, i will remember that feeling.”

Mendes’ castmate Cole Sprouse also remembered the late actor in a new interview while promoting his new flick, Five Feet Apart. “He was well-loved and there’s been an outpouring of emotional support from people around the world, which just goes to show what a wonderful person he was and how much he impacted people’s lives and impacted our lives,” he said.

Perry passed away on Monday, March 4, at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke at his home in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of L.A on February 27. “[Perry] was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, stepfather Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder and other close family and friends,” his rep said in a statement to Us Weekly at this time.

A source exclusively revealed to Us that the Fifth Element star’s family had made the difficult decision to take him off of life support. “Luke’s loved ones were hoping they’d pull him out of it after 48 hours or so,” the source told Us. “But he never recovered. It was devastating.”

The CW hit paid tribute to the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum in its March 6 episode credits, which read, “In Memoriam Luke Perry 1966 – 2019.”

Shortly after his death, the show’s writers also paid homage, writing, “Luke Perry… you were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend. #Riverdale.”

Other stars from the show, including Madelaine Petsch, Mark Consuelos and Lili Reinhart, also shared their condolences.

