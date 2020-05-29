Cole Sprouse Is Quarantining With KJ Apa Following Lili Reinhart Split

Leaning on friends! Cole Sprouse is quarantining with Riverdale costar KJ Apa following his split from Lili Reinhart.

According to Sprouse’s brother, Dylan Sprouse, the actors have been staying together in L.A. amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I mean, he’s living,” Dylan, 27, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, May 27, in regard to Cole’s recent breakup. “Him and KJ, in the very beginning of quarantine ended up staying together at KJ’s place in Los Angeles.”

He added: “So, they’re isolating together, which is very cute.”

While the costars, who play BFFs Jughead Jones and Archie Andrews on the CW series, have been living together, Dylan revealed he’s heard a “lot of cute stories” from their quarantine adventures.

“I heard they’re just lifting weights and eating cheese,” the Banana Split actor, who is dating model Barbara Palvin, told the outlet. “I think that’s what they do.”

The Sun Eater comic book creator noted that his brother is “good.”

“He’s getting healthy, he’s relaxing, and I talk to him every day,” Dylan explained. “We still FaceTime every day, for every year of my life.”

The New York Post’s Page Six reported on Monday, May 25, that Cole, also 27, and Reinhart, 23, called it quits amid the pandemic, after rekindling their romance eight months prior in September 2019.

Earlier this month, breakup speculation began after Skeet Ulrich, who plays Cole’s father on Riverdale, and his girlfriend, Megan Blake Irwin, talked about the pair during an Instagram Live.

“I think they were a very cute couple,” Ulrich, 50, said. Irwin added, “They were a very cute couple. They’re both beautiful people.”

The former couple met on the set of the CW series, acting as love interests Jughead and Betty Cooper in 2016. They were first linked romantically in July 2017, when they were spotted kissing and holding hands at Comic-Con in San Diego, California.

Us Weekly confirmed in July 2019 that the TV costars had split for the first time after dating for two years. Two months later, they reconnected in September 2019, with Reinhart calling Cole her “boyfriend” during an interview with Coveteur.

The duo sparked breakup rumors once more in February, when they walked the Vanity Fair Oscars party red carpet solo. The two, however, were photographed inside the party spending time together.

Neither Cole nor the Ohio native have publicly addressed the split.