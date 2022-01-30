River’s 1! Riverdale actress Vanessa Morgan marked her son’s first birthday with a special party — and her CW costars couldn’t resist joining in on the fun.

“One year of YOU. Loving YOU. Growing with YOU♥️ Happy 1st birthday my lil Buddha,” the Canada native, 29, captioned an Instagram gallery of photos of River, 12 months, on Saturday, January 29. “Your Birth day was also my rebirth. My greatest purpose. Crazy how fast this year flew by. Grateful everyday I get to call myself your Mommy. I love you ♾.”

Several of Morgan’s costars chimed in, sharing their celebratory wishes for the toddler.

“Happy Birthday to that little blessing and congrats on making it through the first year V 😂❤️,” Skeet Ulrich, who played FP Jones on the popular series ahead of his season 5 exit, replied.

Marisol Nichols, who played Hermione Lodge until her season 5 departure, added: “Such a cutie pie!!!!”

Several of the Finding Carter alum’s CW costars also celebrated River’s special day, including Madelaine Petsch, Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes.

“Happy birthday to my favorite little munchkin,” Petsch, 27, gushed via Instagram Story on Saturday.

Mendes, for her part, shared footage from the Cocomelon-themed party. “Can’t believe it’s been a year,” she captioned her Story post at the time. In the clip, Morgan — wearing a black shirt and jeans — danced as her son took a bite from his Cocomelon-inspired cake. The Riverdale stars also decorated the house with several balloons with characters from the popular animated Netflix series.

The My Babysitter’s a Vampire alum welcomed her first child — whom she shares with ex Michael Kopech — in January 2021, nearly seven months after she and the professional baseball player, 25, announced their split.

“The most challenging, beautiful experience of my life,” Morgan confirmed River’s arrival via Instagram at the time. “Words cannot describe this kind of love. We are enjoying this time home with him, being present and giving him all the lovin in the world. Becoming parents is the most rewarding gift in the entire world.”

Since then, the Amazing Race Canada alum has carefully balanced her work duties with full-time motherhood, often sharing glimpses of River’s milestones via social media.

“He’s crawling everywhere, and he’s starting to transition to walking,” Morgan exclusively gushed to Us Weekly in November 2021. “He’s climbing up. He’s standing on things. I was just looking at baby pictures of him. … Oh, my God, a month makes such a difference. He was so small. Where’s the time going?”

While calling the toddler her “greatest teacher,” she added: “I’m able to be a kid again with him and relive my childhood through his eyes. It’s really special.”

Scroll below to see party photos: