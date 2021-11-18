On the move! Vanessa Morgan’s 9-month-old son, River, is on his way to walking.

“He’s crawling everywhere, and he’s starting to transition to walking,” the Riverdale star, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, November 17, while promoting her Oral-B iO partnership. “He’s climbing up. He’s standing on things.”

The actress added that she loves “watching him do these milestones,” gushing, “I was just looking at baby pictures of him. … Oh, my God, a month makes such a difference. He was so small. Where’s the time going?”

The Canada native gave birth to her and Michael Kopech‘s baby boy in January, seven months after splitting from the professional baseball player, 25.

“The most challenging, beautiful experience of my life,” Morgan wrote via Instagram at the time. “Words cannot describe this kind of love. We are enjoying this time home with him, being present and giving him all the lovin in the world. Becoming parents is the most rewarding gift in the entire world.”

Since the infant’s arrival, Morgan has been most surprised by “how hard” motherhood is.

“No one really talks about [that],” the Finding Carter alum told Us. “As mothers, we’re really sacrificing our own self-care and our life to really put our children first. I now look at moms as superwomen because it’s a full-time job.”

After calling the toddler her “greatest teacher,” the My Baby-Sitter’s a Vampire star added, “I’m able to be a kid again with him and relive my childhood through his eyes. It’s really special.”

Morgan’s Riverdale character, Toni Topaz, is also a mom on the CW show and playing her now feels “natural.”

The new mom, who has reunited with Kopech multiple times since River’s birth, told Us, “It’s my every day. … It’s funny, it’s art imitating life. It’s really special … and is going to be fun for River to watch one day.”

With reporting by Sarah Hearon